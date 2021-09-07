New Delhi: Lebanese born former porn star Mia Khalifa is in the news again after a fan from India tattooed her face on his leg. Recently, a Delhi-based tattoo artist made waves on social media after he displayed his loyalty and admiration for the former porn star in the form of a tattoo! An Indian tattoo artist with an Instagram page named ‘tattoo_artist_01’ uploaded the video on his account a few weeks ago, which has gone viral.Also Read - Viral Video: 6 Prisoners Dig Hole in Toilet Floor With Spoon, Escape High-Security Israeli Jail | Watch

The video starts with Mia’s photo on the tablet screen, and then shows the guy wiping off the foam on the tattoo, revealing Mia’s tattooed face on his leg. In the tattoo, which stretches across most of the length of his leg, a smiling Khalifa can be seen wearing her signature glasses. Notably, she auctioned the glasses last year following the Beirut explosion. Her glasses earned a bid of $100,000 or Rs.73 lakhs and Mia donated money for the relief efforts.

Watch the video here:

Without mincing words, Mia Khalifa responded to the tattoo and called it simply ‘terrible’. Resharing the clip on her Instagram Stories, Khalifa wrote: “Please say sike… This is… terrible,” along with a woozy emoji to express her displeasure. See the picture here: