A delightful video is going viral on social media that will surely make you want to get and dance. The video is from a street in Miami, US where an Indian man can be seen showing off his dance skills and leaving the Americans around him jaw-dropped.

The blogger posted the video on his Instagram with the following caption: "When in Miami, Blessed Folks was throwing it down for a video and the boyz encouraged that I randomly join." The video has received over 312k views and 39k likes.

The clip shows Saminder, who is dressed in a printed shirt, jeans and a yellow turban, joining a group of guys who were dancing and showing them some of his moves. Their reactions as Saminder breaks it down is the best part of the video.

Watch the viral video below: