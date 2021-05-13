New South Wales: It’s literally raining mice in Australia! Yes, the country is going through one of the worst rodent plagues in recent years and a video posted on Tuesday night appears to show some of the rodents ‘raining’ from the sky. Also Read - UP Cops Blame Rats For Missing Cartons of Seized Liquor From Police Station, Case Filed

Australian Broadcasting Corporation journalist Lucy Thackray shared the video, which shows both dead and live mice falling to the ground in the Australian state of New South Wales. “Even if grain’s in silos, mice can get to it. Like Tyler Jones discovered in Tullamore when cleaning out the auger and it started raining mice,” Thackray wrote on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

Even if grain’s in silos, mice can get to it. Like Tyler Jones discovered in Tullamore when cleaning out the auger and it started raining mice #mouseplague #mice #australia pic.twitter.com/mWOHNWAMPv — Lucy Thackray (@LucyThack) May 12, 2021

Aggrieve by from the growing plague of mice, farmers in the state of New South Wales (NSW) have now pleaded for financial support from the local government to combat what they warned amounted to a ‘natural disaster’, Fox News reported. in recent months, hundreds of thousands of mice have been causing extensive destruction to crops and stored grain in eastern Australia. Not only that, some have even made their way into rural hospitals and bit patients.

Meanwhile, the video has gone viral and people were horrified to see the clip.

“If it wasn’t on video, it would be hard to believe. What a nightmare,” a user wrote, while another commented, ”Horrific, must be frustrating for the farmers since they have been experiencing long drought for years.”

See other reactions:

If it wasn't on video, it would be hard to believe. What a nightmare. #mouseplaque — Kerry Jaggers (@kezincanberra) May 12, 2021

😨I keep thinking the #mouseplague footage can't get any worse but then it does! — Leonie Thorne (@leonie_thorne) May 12, 2021

This is the worst thing I'll see all year. — James Maasdorp (@MaasdorpJR) May 12, 2021

Serious skin crawling stuff … reminds me of the mouse plague in NSW when I was a kid … they liked to hide under the doonas on all the beds… https://t.co/b3Lp8xJmTa — Rasa (@rasablansjaar) May 13, 2021

This makes my skin crawl.https://t.co/0zwRLyoKje — GeeRaft (@geeraft) May 12, 2021

One of the nastiest things I’ve seen. https://t.co/pRXxXVfl5v — Biggamehunter (@Ys18412351) May 12, 2021

Ever seen such a thing?