Viral Video: A video of a flock of birds sitting on top of trees at a bird sanctuary in Tamil Nadu has gone viral, leaving people amazed. The video which was captured by a drone, shows a flock of painted stork, which are migratory birds, at Koonthankulan Bird Sanctuary in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Casually Walks With a Group of Lionesses in Jungle, People Left Stunned | Watch

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary Environment Climate Change and Forests, Tamil Nadu, shared the video on Twitter on January 12. “It’s that time of year again when migratory birds are making our sanctuaries come alive in Tamil Nadu. Koonthankulan Bird Sanctuary in Tirunelveli District is delighted to welcome these winged visitors. Zoom to see incredibley lovely chicks,” she tweeted along with the video.

Watch the video here:

It's that time of year again when migratory birds are making our sanctuaries come alive in Tamil Nadu. Koonthankulan Bird Sanctuary in Tirunelveli District is delighted to welcome these winged visitors.Zoom to see incredibley lovely chicks❤️ #Paintedstork courtesy DFO R. Murugan pic.twitter.com/VkBoRoSDlu — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) January 12, 2022

The video has delighted social media users especially birdwatchers who were overjoyed to see such an amazing scene. “So beautiful to watch,” said one user. Another wtote, ”Thank you @supriyasahuias for capturing such a magnificent visual of Painted Storks, winter visitors to Koonthankulan Bird Sanctuary in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu. Named so, for their distinctive pink feathers, they are a visual treat to birdwatchers.”

Thank you @supriyasahuias for capturing such a magnificent visual of Painted Storks, winter visitors to Koonthankulan Bird Sanctuary in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu. Named so, for their distinctive pink feathers, they are a visual treat to birdwatchers.#DekhoApnaDesh @tntourismoffcl https://t.co/372VqIfIbw — Incredible!ndia (@incredibleindia) January 13, 2022

According to Indian Express, the sanctuary located 35 kilometers away from Tirunelveli is protected and managed by the local community. The sanctuary attracts over one lakh birds every year.