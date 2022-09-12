Viral Video Today: A few months back, 22-year-old Chandni Bhabhda became a social media sensation after she perfectly mimicked Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. In a hilarious pizza prank video, Chandni perfectly mimicked Alia’s voice, facial expressions, and even hand movements. Now, she has uploaded a new video wherein she is seen imitating Alia Bhatt’s popular dialogues from the movie Brahmastra like a pro. In the video, she imitates the dialogues and mannerism of Alia’s character Isha, and her interactions with Ranbir Kapoor’s character Shiva. The way she copies Alia’s voice, her facial expressions and hand movements is a delight to watch. Not to forget, really funny, too!Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Dances to Chikni Chameli in Classroom With 'Thumkas', Students Go Crazy | Watch

She shared the video and wrote, “Isha tumhara button hai.”

WATCH VIDEO: MIMICRY ARTIST IMITATES ALIA BHATT’S DIALOGUES FROM BRAHMASTRA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chandni Mimic🧿 (@chandnimimic)

The video has gone viral, and sparked laughter among social media users. Netizens were thoroughly amused by Chandni’s mimicry and her talent. One user wrote, “I was waiting for your creation even more than the movie.” Another commented, “Omg it’s ultimate.. going movie today night show now to watch this mimic.” A third said, “How can this video be so on point!”

Previously, she also enacted Alia’s ‘My marriage’ sequence from Koffee With Karan Season 7’s first episode.

For more such viral videos and trending news stories, stay tuned to India.com/Viral.