Viral Video: Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu created history in December 2021, after she brought back the crown of Miss Universe home after 21 years. Earlier this week, the beauty queen returned to India for the first time since winning the crown. On Thursday, Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel in Noida hosted Sandhu for a special programme on women empowerment.Also Read - Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu Kickstarts Spring Fashion in Floral Mini Dress Worth Rs 18K - A Yay or A Nay?

The newly crowned Miss Universe was invited to attend a special programme organised by Himveer Wives Welfare Association (HWWA) under the aegis of ITBP’s 39th Battalion in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. In videos of the programme, Sandhu can be seen grooving to Punjabi songs along with police families and children in a group dance performance. She can be seen sporting a yellow coloured saree with the crown adorning her forehead.

Sharing the video, The Indo-Tibetan Border Police wrote, ”Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu joining #Himveer families and children in a group performance during a special programme organized on Women Empowerment & HWWA Raising Day at 39th Battalion ITBP Greater Noida today. Sh Ritu Arora, Chairperson, HWWA was the Chief Guest.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ITBP (@itbp_official)

During the event, Sandhu also praised ITBP personnel for their selfless service to the country. At the event, Harnaaz Sandhu spoke about the difficult conditions under which ITBP guards the snowy border of the country. She also shared her views on the progress and efforts being made toward women empowerment.

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu with #Himveers of ITBP in a special programme on Women Empowerment & HWWA Raising Day. Yogi Dr Amrit Raj, Ayurvedacharya, Arogyadham conducted a motivational session on the occasion & emphasized on importance of Yoga and Ayurveda. pic.twitter.com/QjMdkoBBcK — ITBP (@ITBP_official) March 24, 2022

Harnaaz Sandhu is only the third Indian to win the Miss Universe title, after Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.