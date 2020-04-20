A man from Mizoram has gone insanely viral on social media after his video dancing amidst of a heavy storm on a roof has set the internet on fire. In the video, a man can be seen showing-off his dancing skills as he shook a leg on legendary Michael Jackson’s song ‘Earth’ from the album ‘Thriller’. The man named Jeremy L Ralte was seen wearing a red shorts and a black t-shirt which is not buttoned-up. The look has been teamed up with socks and sneakers. Also Read - Viewers Spot Suspicious Activity in TikTok User's 'Home Alone' Clip, Video Goes Viral

The video has been shared on Instagram by MJ fan and he captioned it, "2020 ain't got nothin' on us!! Stay Strong people. Boring emai!! • remember me, even in your worst weathers• #cyclone #michaeljackosn #earthsong #quarantine #boring(sic)".

At the end of the video, Jeremy can be seen running away and the clip ends with the text 'Help me'. The viral video has left many users stunned by his performance in the storm.

Watch the video here:



A user commented, “I wish I could play November rain there”, while another wrote, “At last I found the source of the viral, purely local and natural mj. Love from Nagaland, (sic)”.

Check out the reactions here:

“The fact that just made 2020 so better for me is unbelievable”, wrote another user.