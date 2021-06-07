Viral Video: Football in high heels–seems impossible right? While most of us even find walking or dancing in a pair of heels quite challenging, one girl from Mizoram has impressed the internet as she played football wearing high heels. Recently, a 14-year-old girl named Cindy Remruatpuii shared a video on her Instagram page in which she is seen is juggling the ball effortlessly with her feet while wearing black kitten heels. Also Read - Video of COVID Care Staff Dancing to Zingaat To Mark One Year of Operations of the Center Goes Viral | WATCH

Without dropping the ball even once, she also manages to pull off some stunts.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lãdybållër💜 (@cindycolney10)

Her skills also caught the attention of the state’s Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte who lauded the young girl for her talent.

“A talented young female football enthusiast Cindy Remruatpuii from my constituency #AizawlEastII playing ball with pencil heel and showing ‘How it’s done’. Football is not just for the boys, its for everyone!” he wrote while retweeting the video.

A talented young female football enthusiast Cindy Remruatpuii from my constituency #AizawlEastII playing ball with pencil heel and showing ‘How its done’. Football is not just for the boys, its for everyone! #ShePower #IndianFootballForwardTogether pic.twitter.com/1wHfoGwVtL — Robert Romawia Royte (@robertroyte) June 3, 2021

Others also appreciated her and poured fire and heart emojis on her post.

Notably, this video was a part of an online challenge called ‘Keepy-Uppy Challenge’ which wet viral last year.

Talking to Indian Express, the Class X student, said, ”I wanted to try it in a different way so that I might inspire people to do the same. Also, I wanted to show that everyone can play football whether it is a girl or a boy.”