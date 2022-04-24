New Delhi: A soldier on a battlefield narrowly escaped death after a bullet coming his way wedged into his mobile phone saving his life. The terrifying video that has gone viral on social media is reported to be from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war which has entered its second month. In the purported video, a soldier, who is reportedly fighting from Ukraine’s side, can be seen revealing how his smartphone saved his life after a 7.62 mm bullet hit it.Also Read - Viral Video: Anand Mahindra Shares Hilarious Clip of Two Boys Pedaling Bicycle Together. Watch

The terrifying video which was originally posted on Reddit was later shared on YouTube and Twitter. It adds to the several heart-wrenching pictures and videos from war-torn Ukraine flooding the internet, depicting the plight of Ukrainians. Also Read - Refrain From Making False Claims, Using Scandalous Headlines: Centre Issues Advisory To Private Channels

In the 30-second clip, the soldier’s brush with death or any injury was not captured, but the video shows a bullet lodged in the back case. In the video, an unnamed soldier takes out his phone out with the bullet lodged in the case and shows it to the camera, held by his colleague, as heavy firing and shelling continues relentlessly in the background. The two soldiers can be heard conversing in Ukrainian where the owner of the mobile says, “…smartphone saved my life”. The two men continue talking for a bit recording the damaged phone even as the firing showed no signs of pausing amid snowfall. Also Read - Visit Of Boris Johnson To India – Is UK falling Off From NATO

See the video here:

This #Ukrainian soldier is saved by his mobile phone, as he shows the bullet wedged into the rear case of the phone #UkraineRussiaWar #Ukraine #RussiaUkraineWar pic.twitter.com/mzuAhCc0GI — Globe Sentinel (@GlobeSentinels) April 18, 2022

India.com, however could not verify the source or authenticity of the video.

Situation In Ukraine

Russian forces in Ukraine tried to storm a steel plant housing soldiers and civilians in the southern city of Mariupol on Saturday in an attempt to crush the last pocket of resistance in a place of deep symbolic and strategic value to Moscow, Ukrainian officials said.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, announced he would meet Sunday in his nation’s capital with the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, and the U.S. secretary of defense, Lloyd Austin. The White House declined to comment. Speaking at a news conference, Zelenskyy gave little detail about logistics of the encounter but said he expected concrete results — “not just presents or some kind of cakes, we are expecting specific things and specific weapons.”

It would be the first high-level US trip to Kyiv since the war began Febuary 24. Zelenskyy’s last face-to-face meeting with a US leader was Febuary 19 with Vice President Kamala Harris.

In attacks on the eve of Orthodox Easter, Russian forces pounded cities and towns in southern and eastern Ukraine. A 3-month-old baby was among eight people killed when Russia fired cruise missiles at the Black Sea port city of Odesa, officials said. Zelenskyy said 18 more were wounded.

The Ukrainian military said Saturday it destroyed a Russian command post in Kherson, a southern city that fell to Russian forces early in the war.

The command post was hit on Friday, killing two generals and critically wounding another, the Ukrainian military intelligence agency said in a statement. The Russian military did not comment on the claim, which could not be confirmed.