Viral Video: While walking on the runway, models often lose their balance and end up falling on the stage. While tripping and falling is pretty common and inevitable to say the least, how a model recovers from it is what matters the most. One such video is going viral on social media showing a model tripping and falling during a bridal fashion show.Also Read - Viral Video: Dog Adorably Interrupts Live Weather Forecast, Netizens Can't Get Enough | Watch

The video shows a group of women dressed as brides, and elegantly dressed in heavy lehenga along with exquisite jewelry. One by one, all the women walk on the ramp and showcase their beautiful bridal lehenga. However, all of a sudden, one model walking on the ramp slipped and fell in front of the camera. While she took a fall, she ended up pulling the dupatta of the girl walking infront of her. Meanwhile, another model helped her get up and inspired her to continue her walk.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, amassing more than 16,000 views and a lot of comments pouring in. While some were amused by the fall, others said that such a thing could happen with anyone.

One user wrote, ”Ooouuccchh! I got scared for a while ..”, while another commented, ”Ok she didn’t laughed at her but she helped her to pick herself up wow ..girl..”

Meanwhile, the model who tripped also commented on the video saying, ”Right … oh shit this was me .😂😂😂.. aage wale ke dupatte se this got happened 😛😛😛There was no proper arrangements for all the models to walk The floor was too inconvenient as everyone was in a row with less space to walk.”