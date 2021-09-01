Venice: Dramatic and chaotic scenes were witnessed in Venice when a freak hailstorm hit Italy and interrupted the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show. A video of the incident which has gone viral on the internet shows celebrities, influencers and designers running for cover even as the unbothered models continued to walk down the ramp.Also Read - Video: Need a Car Wash? Delhi Rains Have Got You Covered Free-of-Cost

The incident happened on Monday as the Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana returned to a catwalk with a live audience in Venice to show its latest couture collection. According to the Independent, celebrity guests including Helen Mirren, Kourtney Kardashian and Doja Cat were also present at St Mark’s Square as the designers presented their latest Alta Sartoria collection. However, a freak hailstorm rained down on those in attendance, forcing them to look for cover. While some immediately pulled out their umbrellas, others turned their cushion seats and coats into makeshift shields to protect themselves from the massive hailstorm.

Diet Prada shared the video and wrote, ”A hail storm disrupts the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria show in Venice, Italy.”

Watch the video here:

However, models displayed utmost professionalism as they remained confident and actually enjoyed walking the ramp in the rain. The video has gone viral, with many poking fun at the rich celebrities, while others praised the models.

One user said, ”The models still working … pay them more!” See other reactions:

Later, The luxury brand later also shared a snippet of the models enjoying the rain.