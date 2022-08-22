Viral Video: Some people are the epitome of strength and positivity, and no matter what curveballs life throws at them, they endure it all with a smile. One such inspiring story is of a young girl from Punjab’s Mohali who is running a pani puri stall in order to support her education. The girl, identified as Poonam, uses the money that she earns from the stall to fund her education. Her stall offers some lip-smacking savoury snacks including Gol Gappe, Papadi Chaat, Aloo Tikki and Dahi Bhalla.Also Read - This Viral Video of a Puppy Gently Playing With a Butterfly Is The Sweetest Thing Ever | Watch

Recently, noted food vlogger Harry Uppal visited her stall and spoke to Poonam about her business. She explained that she had to quit her previous job to focus on her studies. In order to sustain herself, she opened a chaat stall. Talking to Harry Uppal, she said, “I have not learned anything, what I am doing, I am doing it myself.” Though she was initially reluctant, she felt there’s no shame in earning money this way. The video was shared by with a caption that reads, “Mohali Girl sells Golgappe to Support her Education!”

Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the video has received more than 7 million views, 692K likes, and thousands of comments. The video has gone viral on social media and netizens are inspired by her example. Her hard work and honesty has won peoples’ hearts and many enquired about the street food vendor’s location so that they could support her business.

One user wrote, “I like the respectful way you speak with her. Women should feel comfortable to start any business they like.” Another commented, “Very nice hats off 👏👏wish her more success.” A third said, “