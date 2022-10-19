Mohali: Though celebratory firings are illegal and have often led to accidental deaths, the semi-feudal tradition still continues to be practiced in many parts of the country. One such video has emerged from Punjab’s Mohali wherein a youth was seen holding and firing a gun in air, after receiving a car from his parents. The youth identified as Shubham Rajput who hails from Mohali’s Kharar town was so elated after receiving the luxurious gift that he fired shots in the air in full public view.Also Read - Viral Video: Girls Spotted Making Instagram Dance Reels at Ujjain's Mahakal Temple, Minister Orders Probe | Watch

A video of the incident shows him standing next to the ‘Bentley’ car and firing two shots in the air with his pistol. A few people standing around him are busy taking videos with their phones. The video was shared by Free Press Journal with the caption that reads, “Elated after being gifted a Bentley car from his parents, Mohali youth opens fires in the air; booked after video went viral on social media.” Also Read - Viral Video: Man Dances to Haryanvi Song '2 Gaz Ka Ghoonghat' on a Treadmill, Netizens Are Impressed | Watch

MOHALI MAN FIRES GUNSHOTS IN AIR: WATCH VIDEO

Also Read - Viral Video Shows Komodo Dragon Wears Turtle Shell Like a Hat After Eating It. Watch

An FIR has been registered after the video went viral on social media. A probe has also begun to find out whether the gun was licenced and in whose name it was registered.

Celebratory firing at public gatherings, religious places, marriages is a criminal offence even with licensed guns and even if no one is injured. According to the amendment in the Arms Act, weapons cannot be used in any public function. In many cases, such firings have led to accidental deaths.