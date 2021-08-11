Cincinnati: A 2-year-old boy stole the limelight during FC Cincinnati vs. Orlando City SC match on Saturday, when he ran onto the field in the middle of the game, only to be chased by his mother. Zaydek Carpenter, of Moscow, Ohio, ran on the field at TQL Stadium during the second half of play, following which his mom, Morgan Tucker dashed and grabbed him. Tucker was captured on camera sprinting onto the field and then sliding in order to tackle Zaydek and take him off the field, amid cheers and claps.Also Read - Remember the Elephant That Broke into a Kitchen Looking for Snacks? It Has Done it Again in the Same House | WATCH Viral Video

Tucker told Good Morning America that she turned her head for just a second during the match giving Zaydek just enough time to duck under the fence and sprint onto the pitch about 70 minutes into the game. “I literally looked away for one second and saw he was under the fence and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. I had to jump over the gate and then sprinted after him,” she told Good Morning America.

The funny moment was caught on camera and shared on the Major League Soccer Twitter account with the caption,’ ‘We hope this mother and her young pitch invader are having a great day.”

Watch the video here:

We hope this mother and her young pitch invader are having a great day. 😂

pic.twitter.com/hKfwa6wyWI — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 9, 2021

”A young pitch invader was quickly scooped up by their own personal security detail without incident,” Sam Greene, a photojournalist wrote, while sharing a close-up picture of the duo on Twitter. He also wrote that Zaydek and his mom had “a great time” at the game despite the incident. Both Tucker and Zaydek made it off the field without injury and without interrupting the game.

“He was just running after them,” Tucker told GMA. “He was just laughing and had no idea what he did.”

Zaydek and his mom had a great time at the game pic.twitter.com/53TgisKvis — Sam Greene (@SGdoesit) August 8, 2021

Netizens had a field day enjoying the hilarious video and had a lot to say about the funny incident:

Very impressive reaction by the awesome mom. We were sitting right behind them. — Tyler McMullen (@TylerMcMullen) August 8, 2021

Great save Mom! — Patrick Hare (@Padreof4) August 9, 2021

Toddlers! The fastest humans on earth. If you haven't had one of these 2seconds of public fame, or should I say 'shame,' are you a parent?! 🤣 — Maikao (@maikao1903) August 10, 2021

They literally bolt like lightning and people look at you like you're supposed to catch them before they get anywhere. It's like a cartoon how much faster and stronger they are than they seem! — VGMcCloud (@vapormccloud) August 10, 2021

Solid carrying technique. Wish I could have seen the take down 😂 — Matt Young (@MattisKyloRen) August 8, 2021

