Viral Video Today: A woman from Seattle, Washington is being hailed as a 'hero mom' on the internet as her quick thinking and reflexes saved her child from being attacked by a bear. The video was originally uploaded on TikTok where it got over 3.2 million views. The incident was caught on a security camera when a small black bear entered the backyard of their home in Redmond.

The video starts with a little girl named Juniper walking toward the backyard by herself and her mother calling her back inside. The toddler spots a baby black bear walking along their patio wall and runs towards him excitedly in an attempt to give him a hug. "That's a bear!," Juniper can be heard saying as she innocently ran towards the bear.

The mother, Samantha Martin, reacted as soon as she heard the word 'bear' and saw her daughter running towards the animal. The mom quickly sprinted across the backyard, and scooped up her daughter, saving her from potentially getting mauled by a mother black bear in her backyard. The panicked mom then took her daughter inside and locks the door. "I was scared and started cussing like a sailor," Samantha told Storyful.

Watch the viral video below:

The black bear was reportedly initially attracted to the family bird-feeder, which it had ripped down and emptied, according to the mother. According to the mom, Juniper had recently been reading an animal identification book and said that bears were her favorite animal. Samantha is now making sure to educate her child about wildlife.