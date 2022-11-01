Viral Video Today: Remember the cricket fan who turned into an overnight star after his ‘O Bhai Maro Mujhe Maro’ monologue went viral post Pakistan’s humiliating defeat by India. Momin Saqib’s ‘Burger, Pizze’ rant is still one of the greatest memes of all time. Netizens can often be seen using versions of the meme ‘Maaro Mujhe Maaro’ and ‘Waqt badal gaye Jazbaat badal gaye’. Now the influencer is back after the tables turned and India lost to South Africa in the T20 World Cup series.Also Read - Virat Kohli's Leaked Hotel Room Video: Hrithik Roshan And Other Celebs Condemn Privacy Breach - Check Viral Reactions

This time, instead of wanting to die himself, he was trying to save an Indian fan – YouTuber Gaurav Taneja – who was pretending to die after India's loss. Momin Saqib shared a video of his reaction to India's defeat and it has gone viral with over 3.4 million views along with 534k likes. The reel shows Momin and Gaurav crying after India lost the match against South Africa.

Gaurav pretends to faint and have palpitations as a joke and Momin can be seen trying to ‘revive’ him. As Kal Ho Na Ho’s track plays in the background, Momin tries to save the dying Indian fan by feeding him KitKat. He even hands him a ball and screams ‘Gaurav Bhai’ repeatedly as he ‘dies’ in his arms. It gets funnier as a few people could be seen staring at the scene in front of them with concern and Momin hangs on a chair while bawling.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF MARO MUJHE MARO GUY AND GAURAV TANEJA’S REACTION AFTER INDIA’S LOSS:

Netizens found the little skit absolutely hilarious and showered praise for the social media stars in the comments. However, many users trolled Momin for his ‘overacting’. “Kuch bhi bolo bhot gandi acting thi FLYING BEAST,” a user commented. “Aj ek bat sabit hui acting mei India subsy agay hai,” another user joked. “Accha huwa batadiya aise Waqt me KitKat jaruri hai,” a third user wrote.

WATCH THE ORIGINAL ‘MAARO MUJHE MAARO’ VIDEO HERE: