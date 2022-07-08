Viral Video Today: Did you know, elephants only sleep for just four to six hours a day? And wild elephants sleep on average of just two hours a day. However, baby elephants need a bit more sleep than that. Like humans, they sleep for an average of seven to 12 hours a day. A video is going viral on social media that shows a mommy elephant trying to wake up her baby who’s snoozing in the middle of the day. The clip was shared on Twitter by the page ‘buitengebieden’ which regularly shares cute and funny animal videos. It has received over 4 million times and 191k likes.Also Read - Viral Video: Baby Elephant Enjoys Taking Bath, Has Fun Rolling & Splashing in Water | Watch

The viral video shows a mama elephant trying to wake up her calf who’s sound asleep under the sun. The mommy elephant pokes the baby with her trunk but fails to wake him up. She then goes toward the zookeepers and asks them for help. Three keepers enter the enclosure and one of them shakes the baby and scratches his back. Also Read - Viral Video: Gentle Elephant Throws Dirt on Man To Move Him Aside At Sri Lanka Hotel. Watch

The baby elephant finally wakes up from his deep sleep and goes to stand beside his mama. The keepers smile as they leave the enclosure. Twitter users found the video adorable and said every parent can relate to the mother elephant. A user commented saying, “This is every parent: For the love of god – wake the baby! If he keeps napping he’ll never go to bed tonight!!!” “Love how he runs right over to momma,” another user tweeted. Also Read - Adorable Baby Elephant Crushes Model While Playing With Her, Viral Video Wins The Internet. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

Mother elephant can’t wake baby sound asleep and asks the keepers for help.. pic.twitter.com/WTu07sDWLb — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) July 7, 2022

Wasn’t that super cute?!