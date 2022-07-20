Viral Video Today: Elephants are believed to be some of the best mothers in the animal kingdoms. We have seen many viral videos where elephant moms are going to great lengths to save their calves from harm. Elephants are also said to be kind and loving creatures towards other beings like humans. There have been several instances where elephants were seen protecting humans and playing with them lovingly. Elephants are considered by scientists as one of the most empathic animals, capable of feeling deep emotions like love, joy, grief, anger, etc. And who else can feel the love and grief as deep as a mother who thinks she has lost her child?!Also Read - Viral Video: Baby Elephant Saves Man From Drowning in River, Old Clip Wins Hearts Again

A video is going on social media that shows a mama elephant fainting from stress after her baby fell into a drain. The incident took place in Thailand when a one-year-old baby elephant got trapped in a drain. The video was shared on Instagram by Good News Movement and has received over 3 million views. Also Read - Viral Video: Elephant and Mahout Brave Through Swollen Ganga River in Bihar’s Vaishali. Watch

The clip shows rescuers rushing to help revive the mommy elephant who fainted while her calf was being taken out of the drain with the help of an excavator. The team of vets could be seen jumping on the elephant to perform CPR. The calf could be seen climbing back up to safety and rushing to his unconscious mother. Thanks to these fast-acting heroes, both the mother and calf recovered and returned to the wild. Also Read - Viral Video: Mommy Elephant Protects Her Calf Against Heavy Rain, Twitter Hails a Mother's Love | Watch

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)



What are your thoughts on the video?