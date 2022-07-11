Viral Video: Mothers are the epitome of bravery and courage and no one can protect a child like a mother does. She is even ready to give her life for the children. Not just humans, such strong instincts are prevalent in animals too. One such video that aptly demonstrates this is a viral clip of a mother elephant protecting her little one from the rain. The video, captured in Gudalur municipality of the Nilgiri district in Tamil Nadu, shows the elephant acting as a shield and protecting the calf from getting drenched in the rain.Also Read - Viral Video: Mommy Elephant Asks Zookeepers To Help Wake Up Her Sleepy Baby. Clip is Too Cute to Miss

IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared the touching video and wrote, “One of those rare moments when the earth is blessed with the birth of an adorable baby elephant.Mother elephant is like a big umbrella protecting the baby under her belly from heavy rains.”

Watch the video here:

One of those rare moments when the earth is blessed with the birth of an adorable baby elephant.Mother elephant is like a big umbrella protecting the baby under her belly from heavy rains Gudalur,Nilgiris #TNForest pic.twitter.com/URB4m0HbnS — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) July 11, 2022

Since being shared, the video has garnered around 11.9 K views and got more than 100 retweets. People are touched by the mother elephant’s nurturing and protective instincts. One user wrote, “Mother is also an big umbrella for kids.” Another commented, “Man has got to learn a lot from animals, especially when it comes to care for the young ones.” A third said, “Sometimes even animals teach us how to take care of young ones with love & affection. In this routine money minded world…looks lovely..”

