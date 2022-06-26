Viral Video Today: Elephant moms are said to be the best mothers in the animal kingdom as they are very nurturing and protective of their calves. You might have come across several videos where mama elephants were seen protecting their babies from danger. Their love can be fierce when it comes to their offspring, especially when they’re in distress.Also Read - Viral Video: Baby Elephant Gets Z+++ Security to Safely Escort Him Into Forest. Watch Adorable Clip

IFS officer Parween Kaswan shared a video on Twitter where a mommy elephant saves her calf from drowning. The incident took place near Nagrakata in North Bengal. The clip shows the mother and a baby elephant crossing a river as other elephants are already on the other side of the land. In the middle of the river, the baby elephant looks like he's drowning and starts getting swept away due to the heavy current of waves.

The elephant mama goes to her calf and stops from being washed away with the waves with her body. She then slowly and carefully takes him towards the herd in the water by holding his trunk. They make it to land and join their herd. The mother elephant didn't give up on her calf for a second and persisted even after several failed attempts at stopping him from being swept away in the river.

Watch the viral video below:

Mother elephant saving calf from drowning is the best thing you watch today. Video was shot near Nagrakata in North Bengal. Via WA. pic.twitter.com/aHO07AiUA5 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 25, 2022

Netizens found the video heartwarming and agreed with the officer that it was the best thing they saw that day. “Unconditional love of mother elephant,” a Twitter user wrote. “Absolutely incredible and touching!,” another user commented. Here are some of the comments from the post:

