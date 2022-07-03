Viral Video Today: Do you enjoy taking afternoon naps on the weekend? Well so do koala bears, not just on the weekend but every day. Koalas don’t have much energy and when not feasting on leaves they spend their time snoozing in the branches. These furry friends from Australia can sleep for up to 18 hours a day.Also Read - Viral Video: Baby Monkey Hangs Out With His Yaar Kitten, Their Loving Dosti Wins Hearts Online

A super cute video is going viral that shows an adorable mommy koala on a tree branch with her baby in her arms. The clip was posted on Twitter by the page 'buitengebieden' which regularly shares cute and funny animal videos. It has received over 6.1 million views and 297k likes.

In the video, the mama koala can be seen cuddling her little joey in her arms as she yawns in the cutest way ever before falling asleep. The mommy koala lovingly rests her head on top of her baby's and goes to sleep. Isn't this the most precious thing you've seen today?

Watch the viral video below:

Mommy koala and her baby.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/2lVgD8fPaS — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) July 2, 2022

How cute was that?!