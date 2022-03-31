New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is on a visit to North Bengal, was seen trying a hand at making momo. Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday surprised the people at the local food stall in Darjeeling as she tried her hand in making momo.Also Read - TMC Candidate Shatrughan Sinha Plays ‘Dhol”, Dances With Tribal Women During Campaign For Asansol By-Elections | Watch

In a video shared on social media, Mamata Banerjee was seen putting in the filling in the momo dough and shaping it. Also Read - 11-Year-Old Girl Raped, Stick Shoved In Private Parts By Cousin's Boyfriend In Bengal

Also Read - Birbhum Violence: Mamata Threatens To Protest If 'CBI Follows BJP's Directions' During Investigation

This comes weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘chai pe charcha’. On March 4, PM Modi held a massive roadshow in Varanasi and stopped for having tea at a tea stall.

“Kashi’s son Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Chai pe charcha’ with residents of Kashi,” the BJP said in a tweet. The party also shared a video of the Prime Minister having tea in a ‘kulhar’.

PM Modi also waived to the people gathered outside the shop who were cheering enthusiastically. PM Modi also interacted with those present in the tea stall while sipping tea. The tea stall owner sought blessings from the Prime Minister. PM Modi had launched ‘chai pe charcha’ during his campaign as BJP’s Prime Ministerial candidate in 2014. The initiative, launched after Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s remarks about humble origins of PM Modi, is seen to have made a significant contribution to BJP’s success in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Mamata Banerjee has recently faced criticism over Birbhum violence where eight people were charred to death. On Wednesday, Mamata Banerjee slammed the BJP for its fact-finding report on Birbhum violence in which eight people were charred to death, and said that the “interference” of the party amid the ongoing investigation is an “abuse and misuse of power”. “I condemn this type of attitude. When an investigation is on, there should not be any interference from any side. The probe must be free and fair. Party interference at this moment is misuse and abuse of power,” Mamata Banerjee said in Darjeeling.

Mamata Banerjee said that the report has the name of her district president and said that the “biased attitude” of the BJP shows that “it wants to get him arrested.” “They have mentioned my district president’s name. How they can mention his name without any probe? It shows they want him to get arrested. This is a biased and vindictive attitude. They want to arrest all those who are opposing BJP,” the Chief Minister said.