Hit Netflix series Money Heist has a massive fanbase in India and around the world. The earlier Indian versions of the song Bella Ciao that features in the show are proof of this. After a flute cover, Mumbai police band cover, Punjabi version, and Bengali version, Indians have now come up with a Gujrati version of the Spanish song.Also Read - ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ Fame Sahdev Dirdo Now Sings Money Heist Theme Song 'Bella Ciao' | Watch

This desi version of Bella Ciao was performed a function in Gujarat. The musicians used Indian instruments such as harmonium, tabla, and manjira and also gave the song a Gujarati twist. Netizens were surprised at how much they enjoyed watching this viral video on loop. Some even said that this Gujrati cover is better and more enjoyable than the original Bella Ciao. Also Read - Viral Video: Mumbai Police Band Performs Bella Ciao From Money Heist. Indian Twitter, Netflix Love It

The audience was seen thoroughly enjoying themselves as the song played with some kids and men dancing to the desi Bella Ciao. Also Read - BJP Gives Bengali Spin to 'Bella Ciao', Launches 'Slow-Gaan-Pishi Jao' Slogan Against TMC's 'Bengal Wants Its Own Daughter'

The video has gone viral on several social media platforms including Facebook and Instagram. The following video uploaded on Instagram has received more than 31,000 views so far.

An Instagram user said he loved it so much that he’s using the Gujarati cover of Bella Ciao as his mobile ringtone.

Watch the viral video below: