Naag Aur Nevle Ki Ladai: The mongoose is a small animal with short legs but it is known as a ferocious snake fighter. The king cobra is one of the most venomous snakes in the world and can kill humans in less than 20 minutes. But, the king cobra fears the mongoose – its arch enemy – the most in the world. Why is that? The mongoose can survive the venomous snake’s deadly bite and in 75 to 80 per cent of the fight with cobras, the mongoose always wins. The Indian gray mongoose (nevla) is particularly known for its fondness of fighting and eating poisonous snakes, such as cobras.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Kisses King Cobra on Head, Leaves Netizens Terrified | Watch

A video is going viral that shows a king cobra engaged in an intense fight with an Indian gray mongoose. The king cobra seems to have entered the mongoose’s territory and has entered into an intense face-off with the mongoose. Also Read - VIRAL: King Cobra Dies After Biting Drunk Man, He Reaches Hospital With Dead Snake | VIDEO INSIDE

The mongoose and king cobra could be seen attacking each other and dodging each other’s bites when the mongoose finally catches the snake in its mouth. The mongoose can then be seen eating the serpent alive. The video was shared on Instagram by the page ‘beautiful_new_pix’ and has gone viral with thousands of views. Also Read - Viral Video: King Cobra Goes to Hunt In Water, Comes Across Mongoose. Watch What Happens Next

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF MONGOOSE AND KING COBRA FIGHTING HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nature | Travel | adventure (@beautiful_new_pix)

King Cobra may be one of the most dangerous snakes but not for a mongoose!