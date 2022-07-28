Viral Video Today: Monks are known to use techniques like yoga and meditation that allow them to be able to do unimaginable things. Many monks use special breathing methods to transform their bodies. As monks meditate so much, they are able to focus and be completely present in their moment. With absolute control over their minds and emotions, they are easily able to achieve tasks that would be considered very hard for normal people.Also Read - Viral Video: Teacher Caught Getting Massage From Student in UP's Hardoi, Suspended | Watch

One such monk with superpowers is going viral where he can be seen effortlessly climbing a mountain without a safety harness. The video was shared on Twitter by the user Tansu Yegen. It has received over 510k views 22k likes. The video shows a woman mountain climber showing that she's climbing with a safety harness and ropes while a monk is walking up the steep mountain easily as if he's walking.

Netizens loved the video and credited the monk's abilities to climb a steep mountain without any help to yoga and meditation. "Clumsy vs Experienced," a Twitter user commented. "His strategy is better tho, walking side to side makes it less steep. You do the same if youee skiing or rollerblading down a hill," another user said. "I think it's the power of yoga, meditation and practice," a third user wrote.

Watch the viral video below:

He just needs nothing to climb a hill… pic.twitter.com/PmnLZ4zLYd — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) July 20, 2022

Wasn’t that amazing?!