Viral Video Today: A heart-touching video is going viral where you see an adorable reunion between two baby monkey brothers who were separated in captivity. The video originally went viral in 2018 but it recently resurfaced on Twitter where it has garnered nearly 3 million views.

According to reports, the two little chimpanzees were rescued from captivity when they were taken in by different NGOs for treatment. The rescuers realized that the brother should be kept together. After a lengthy separation, when they finally recovered and got to meet each other, they instantly recognized one another and their reaction was just pure love.

The video shows the two chimpanzee brothers excited to see each other after a long time. The chimps immediately hugged and kissed each other. Twitter users said the reunion brought tears to their eyes. "Amazing. So beautiful. Human like emotions," a user commented.

Watch the viral video below:

Rescued from captivity, these two brothers were separated for treatment in two different locations. After they recovered, they were reunited.. pic.twitter.com/YalimIdIkp — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) June 4, 2022

The monkeys had to be taken in for rehabilitation after spending most of their young lives in captivity. While they had been through a lot, it is possible that the brothers always had each other.

It is unclear why the chimps needed to be separated when they were rescued. There is a possibility that the two were taken from their mother by poachers. However, it is clear that the NGOs which took them in did a great job in helping them heal.