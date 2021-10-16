A hilarious video is going viral on social media where a monkey could be seen checking himself out in the mirror. The video was uploaded on Instagram a few days ago and it has so far received more than 3,700 likes. Instagram users have been flooding the comments of the post with laughing emojis. The monkey’s funny reaction upon seeing himself in the mirror might just put a smile on your face too.Also Read - Naughty Monkey Takes a Ride on Deer’s Back, Viral Video Leaves Netizens Laughing | WATCH

In the video, a monkey could be seen chilling on top of a parked motorbike, pretending to drive it. He then stops looking around like a cool biker monkey when he discovers the bike’s mirror. With his hand on the bike’s handle frozen and his mouth left open, the monkey was shell-shocked when he saw his reflection. Also Read - Hilarious Video of Monkey Wearing a Mask & Roaming Around Will Leave You in Splits | Watch

He froze in front of the mirror for a moment and made faces at his reflection, or another monkey as he would’ve thought. He then scratches his head in confusion and hits the mirror angrily. Also Read - Viral Video: Patriotic Monkey Hoists Tricolour on Independence Day As People Clap & Cheer | Watch

Maybe this monkey can take a few self-love tips from Poo, Kareena Kapoor’s character in K3G who is famous for her dialogue “Tumhe koi hak nahi banta ki tum itna khubsoorat lago, not fair”, that she says while checking herself out in the mirror.

Watch the viral video below: