Viral Video: Animals are just as capable of feeling emotions and even expressing them. One such video capturing the sweet bond between a human and animal has surfaced, melting hearts on the internet. In a video going viral, a monkey was seen climbing onto a balcony straight into the arms of a man sitting on a chair. The video shows them exchanging a long and warm hug, with the monkey just leaning on the man. According to the video, the incident happened with a family on vacation in Mexico.Also Read - Hero Dog Saves Baby Deer From Drowning, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral | Watch

The video was posted by the Good News Movement on Instagram. “LOVE IS UNIVERSAL: this monkey climbed onto the balcony for some love, then he went back into his natural habitat,” reads the caption of the post. They also added “I love all animals but have a soft spot for monkeys,” while replying to their own post.”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, making people emotional. One user said, ”Another absolute amaze balls video!!!!! Just another video showing love is medicine!!!.” Another wrote, ”call me crazy but I would still sit there and snuggle him as long as he needed. Take my chances because I feel like ending up in the ER from a monkey bite twice in one lifetime is statistically unlikely.” A third commented, ”Omgggggg he just wanted some love.”