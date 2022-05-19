Viral Video Today: Monkeys are adorable and intelligent but mischievous creatures. We have heard and seen of many incidents where monkeys venture into cities to steal food. As Indians, you might have also seen them barging into people’s houses or your house to steal mangoes or raid your fridge for food.Also Read - Viral Video: Dog Meets Favourite Cartoon Character at Disneyland, Her Reaction is Too Cute to Miss. Watch

A hilarious video is going viral where a monkey is seen using a clever trick to steal food. The video was shared on Instagram by the page ‘memes.bks’ with the following caption: ‘Who says monkeys and dogs are not good friends?’. It has received thousands of views and likes. Also Read - Viral Video: Monkey Walks on Two Legs Then Jumps in The Funniest Way. Netizens Can't Stop Laughing. Watch

The clip shows a monkey taking the help of a friendly dog to steal a bag of chips. The monkey could be seen on the dog’s back and then reaching for the bag of chips. However, the monkey falls of the dog and climbs back on top of it to try stealing the chips again. Also Read - Viral Video: Baby Monkey Eats Dragon Fruit For The First Time, Reaction is Too Adorable | Watch

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BKS 💕💗 (@memes.bks)

What do you think of the video?