Viral Video Today: You might have heard of therapy dogs being used by hospitals to cheer up depressed patients but have you ever seen a therapy monkey? A heartwarming video is going viral where a pet monkey who is wearing shorts and a shirt is seen comforting a sad man.

The man and the monkey were sitting together on a sofa when the man starts acting like he's upset. When the man had his head down and pretended to cry, the monkey consoles him by patting his back. The monkey then pats his thighs, telling the man to put his head on his lap. The man does as the monkey asks, then the monkey pats his back again to calm him.

We knew monkeys are one of the most intelligent animals on the planet but who knew that they are compassionate as well?! The video posted on Twitter has racked up over 3.3 million views and 44k likes. Netizens found the video adorable and said they need a monkey like that. "In my current state of mind, I need this intelligent monkey," a user wrote. Another user commented, "What I need.'

Watch the viral video below:

452- Ağlayan arkadaşını dizine yatırıp teselli eden maymun pic.twitter.com/gezl0NKX8g — 59.748 farklı hayvan (@59748hayvan) July 30, 2022

Wasn’t that so cute?!