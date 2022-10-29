Viral Video Today: Monkeys are adorable, playful creatures who can entertain you while doing the simplest of things. A hilarious video is going viral that shows a monkey living his best life while pole dancing. The clip shows the monkey swinging and dancing around a pole that is fixed to a stone cliff.Also Read - Viral Video: Scuba Diver Befriends Adorable Seal Underwater, Pets Him Like A Dog. Watch

In the undated video, the way the happy-go-lucky monkey does its graceful moves, with a good grip on the pole and with expressive arms and hands has left social media users stunned. People have even begun wondering whether the monkey is actually trained in pole dancing because it can be seen doing the pole dance with such flexibility that it is looking like an experienced and high-skilled dancer.

Netizens were left in splits after watching the video and flooded the comments with laughing emojis. The video was shared on Instagram by the page 'monkey_precious1' with the following caption: "Dancing show." It has racked up over 1.1 million views and 58k likes.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF MONKEY DOING POLE DANCE HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by precious monkey (@monkey_precious1)

Weekend vibes!