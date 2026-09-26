Viral Video: Monkey drinks alcohol at Ranchi wine shop, sleeps inside before rescue team steps in

Upon receiving the information, the rescue team arrived at the scene and attempted to safely extract the monkey. A video of the incident is going viral on social media.

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Viral Video: Monkey drinks alcohol at Ranchi wine shop, sleeps inside before rescue team steps in (Pic: X)

A shocking incident has emerged from Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand. On Friday, a monkey suddenly entered a wine shop located at Block Chowk in Ormanjhi. Once inside, it performed a feat that stunned those present. It is reported that the monkey drank from a bottle of liquor in the shop, then became intoxicated and fell asleep.

A crowd gathered at the wine shop to see the monkey. It is being reported that the monkey suddenly entered the wine shop. At first, the people inside were surprised to see it. When the shopkeeper tried to shoo it away, it bit him, forcing him to leave. The monkey then drank from a bottle of liquor kept in the shop. After drinking, it lay down comfortably inside the shop and fell asleep.

As news of the monkey’s unusual “feat” spread through the area, a crowd gathered at the scene. Everyone wanted to witness this strange phenomenon with their own eyes.

Monkesh Bhai is in full party mood.

Party is done, Don’t disturb plz ! This monkey was so thirsty that it walked into a liquor store, broke a bottle, drank half a bottle of alcohol, and then comfortably fell asleep right inside the shop. pic.twitter.com/DWDKiTKf9L — Amit Singh (@RockstarAmit) September 26, 2026

The rescue team removed the monkey from the shop. When the monkey fell asleep inside, the rescue team was informed. Upon receiving the information, the rescue team arrived at the scene and began efforts to safely remove the monkey. The team’s effort was to transport the monkey to a safe location without harming it.

Currently, the incident of the monkey sleeping inside the wine shop after drinking alcohol has become a topic of discussion in the area. Photos and videos of the incident are also generating curiosity among the public.

Earlier a money was also seen getting a massage at a barber’s shop. The video went viral in no time.