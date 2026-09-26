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Viral Video: Monkey drinks alcohol at Ranchi wine shop, sleeps inside before rescue team steps in

Upon receiving the information, the rescue team arrived at the scene and attempted to safely extract the monkey. A video of the incident is going viral on social media.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash
Published: September 26, 2026, 10:55 AM IST
Viral Video: Monkey drinks alcohol at Ranchi wine shop, sleeps inside before rescue team steps in
Viral Video: Monkey drinks alcohol at Ranchi wine shop, sleeps inside before rescue team steps in (Pic: X)

A shocking incident has emerged from Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand. On Friday, a monkey suddenly entered a wine shop located at Block Chowk in Ormanjhi. Once inside, it performed a feat that stunned those present. It is reported that the monkey drank from a bottle of liquor in the shop, then became intoxicated and fell asleep.

A crowd gathered at the wine shop to see the monkey. It is being reported that the monkey suddenly entered the wine shop. At first, the people inside were surprised to see it. When the shopkeeper tried to shoo it away, it bit him, forcing him to leave. The monkey then drank from a bottle of liquor kept in the shop. After drinking, it lay down comfortably inside the shop and fell asleep.

Read more: ATTENTION Delhiites! Liquor shops across Delhi to close by 8 pm on Saturday and Sunday amid ongoing CJP protest

As news of the monkey’s unusual “feat” spread through the area, a crowd gathered at the scene. Everyone wanted to witness this strange phenomenon with their own eyes.

The rescue team removed the monkey from the shop. When the monkey fell asleep inside, the rescue team was informed. Upon receiving the information, the rescue team arrived at the scene and began efforts to safely remove the monkey. The team’s effort was to transport the monkey to a safe location without harming it.

Currently, the incident of the monkey sleeping inside the wine shop after drinking alcohol has become a topic of discussion in the area. Photos and videos of the incident are also generating curiosity among the public.

Earlier a money was also seen getting a massage at a barber’s shop. The video went viral in no time.

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About the Author

Nivedita Dash

Nivedita Dash

Nivedita Dash is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where she leads a dynamic editorial team and oversees the platform’s daily news operations. With over 15 years of experience in Digital and Pr ... Read More

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