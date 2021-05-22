How would you react if you were going to get some breakfast at your airport lounge and you saw a monkey eating your food? Shocked, right? So was this passenger who recorded this video at the Air India lounge in Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. The incident is from a few years ago but the video went viral after it was uploaded on YouTube recently. Also Read - Funny But Effective: Langur Cutouts Used to Scare Off Monkeys at Delhi's ITBP-run COVID Care Centre

In the video, a monkey can be seen sitting on top of a counter, leisurely sampling some snacks from the buffet. After trying out one dish, he moved on to the next by jumping on another counter. He could then be seen taking a handful of food from the plate. After this, the monkey walked towards another plate, picked up a banana, and left the lounge.

Reports said that the monkey had taken shelter inside IGI airport's terminal 3 for five days before he was rescued.

The video was recorded by in March 2018 by an international flyer who was on a business trip and was waiting in the lounge during his layover in India. The video was uploaded on YouTube recently by the channel ViralHog, received more than 34,000 views in two days.

Watch the viral video below:

The channel also shared a statement given by the passenger with the video, which revealed that he spotted the monkey enjoying food when he went to get some water from the refrigerator near the counter.

The passenger said, “I was on a business trip in India, and had a layover in Delhi, so I was waiting for the next flight in the Air India lounge. I went to get some water from the fridge, and when I turned around, I was shocked to see a giant monkey sitting there helping itself to all the food. It wandered around sampling bits and pieces before finally grabbing a banana to ‘takeaway’! Presumably to check out the offerings at the other lounges (sic).”