Viral video: You must have bumped into an intoxicated person who is high on liquor or maybe someone who is openly consuming the alcoholic drink without care. Some also indulge in amusing behaviour getting into troublesome antics or getting loud. Most of the time, the scenes involving people consuming alcohol are witnessed near the shops that sell liquor or in the expanded vicinity.

But did you ever see a passionate patron of the intoxicating drink who just does not need to wait for the wine shop to open but just breaks in, guzzles down their drink, and also decamps with a few?

Here we introduce you to someone who is not actually a person, a human to be precise, but a distant relative. The monkey we are talking about, is an alcohol-loving monkey, an alcoholic monkey who has kind of become a menace in the Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh.

WATCH THE MONKEY GUZZLING BEER

It is reported that the monkey has developed an alcohol addiction and breaks into liquor shops and runs away with the booty. Many a time, the monkey has even snatched liquor bottles from people who buy from these shops.

A video of the monkey guzzling beer has gone viral on social media which has raised some uncomfortable regarding the functioning of the local administration. District Excise Officer Rajendra Pratap Singh said efforts are being made to catch this monkey with the help of the Forest Department.