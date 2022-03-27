An adorable video is going viral on social media that surely put a smile on your face today. Unless they feel threatened, monkeys are loving creatures, not only towards humans but other animals as well. While dogs are not very fond of monkeys, this video shows that cats seem to have no problem befriending wild monkeys.Also Read - Viral Video: Smart Dog Saves Boy From Falling Into Pond, Gets His Ball Back. Watch

The video was posted on Instagram by the page 'naturre' and received over 12,700 likes. It shows an owner helping her adorable white cat become friends with a monkey. It looks like the monkey is meeting a cat, and such a beautiful one at that, for the first time. The monkey seems to be mesmerised as the woman bends down with her cat and holds her paw out.

The monkey, who seems to have fallen in love at first sight, takes her paw like a gentleman and plants a kiss on it. He then smells and tries to kiss the beautiful kitty on her mouth. The cat also seems to love meeting this loving and gentle creature but she doesn't seem to be into the 'love at first kiss' thing and faces the other way, breaking the poor guy's heart. When the monkey realises that he has been rejected and it might be an impossible love story, he joins the other monkeys again.

While their meeting was short, there was definitely something there between the two. Don’t you think?

Watch the viral video below: