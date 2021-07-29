Lopburi: In a rather strange sight, hundreds of monkey faced-off in front of terrified motorists in Thailand, video of which has gone crazy viral on the internet. The incident happened in Lopburi, about 150km from the capital Bangkok when two troops of rival monkeys clashed with each other over food. According to Thai Rath, a local newspaper, the fight brought traffic to a standstill when it unfolded on Sunday.Also Read - Viral Video: Mama Monkey Bathes Its Kid Just Like Humans Do, Adorable Video Will Make You Laugh | Watch

Visuals show the monkeys attacking each other and bickering over food near a traffic junction in the middle of a four-lane road. As the two big group of monkeys clashed with each other, people on motorbikes and cars were seen waiting while being terrified. The man who filmed the fight, Pong Muangthong, said motorists also tried honking their horns to disperse the monkeys but that only made them angrier.

“As a result of this incident, several monkeys were injured. There was blood on the road surface,” he told Thai Rath.

Watch pictures and videos of the mass brawl shared by Wisrut Suwanphak:

The video has gone viral not just in Thailand but outside as well with over 10,000 shares.

Muangthong said the losing gang’s leader eventually decided to retreat with his troupe and the situation calmed down. Though monkey fights are common in the locality, an eyewitness said he had never seen a clash of such scale and compared it to a gangster fight in a movie.

“Monkey battles in Lopburi occur frequently. It’s not strange. It’s about the power struggle, the food fight, the fertilization of the females,” a spokesperson for the Department of National Parks told Matichon.