Men have been taking grooming as seriously as women as it’s not just women who are expected to live up to today’s beauty standards now. So we see an equal amount of salons for men or unisex salons these days. Now a monkey has also become conscious of his appearance.Also Read - Viral Video: Smart Monkey Uses Jugaad To Get Down From Stairs Quickly, Netizens Are Impressed. WATCH

A hilarious video is going viral on social media where a monkey visits a hairdresser. The video was shared on Twitter by IPS officer Rupin Sharma who said now the monkey will look ‘smart’ after he visited the ‘beauty parlour’. The video has received over 1,000 views. Also Read - Baby and Monkey Fight Over Mobile Phone. Watch Hilarious Viral Video

In the video, a monkey could be seen sitting on a chair at the hairdresser’s while wrapped up in a sheet under his collar. A barber then combs his facial hair and trims it with an electric trimmer. The monkey could be seen patiently getting a shave and even following the barber’s commands. Also Read - Viral Video: Monkey Runs Away With Specs, Returns Them in Exchange of Frooti | Watch

Watch the viral video here: