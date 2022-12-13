Video of Monkey Helping Two Deers to Eat Leaves of Tree Goes Viral, Netizens Call it ‘Touching’

Viral video: Animals rely on one another to survive but often they can be seen helping each other and even bonding with other species. In one such similar video shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on his Twitter handle where one can see a monkey helping two deers eat leaves from a tree branch. The IFS official shared the video with the caption, “Friendship of Monkey & deer in Forest is well documented. Here is one outside it. Helping the dear deer to feed.”

WATCH VIDEO:

Friendship of Monkey & deer in Forest is well documented. Here is one outside it. Helping the dear deer to feed. pic.twitter.com/cvnGDD6ZSw — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) December 12, 2022

In the short undated video, we can see a number of deers grazing grass and eating leaves off a tree branch in a park. Meanwhile, a monkey can be seen standing over the tree branch so that the branch lowers and the deers could munch on the fresh leaves from the tree. The generous playful monkey can be seen moving upwards and downwards the tree branch to help its deer friends eat the leaves.

The video gained much love from netizens on the social media platorm and garnered over 50 K views in hours of it being shared. Social media users loved the video and shared comments like, “touching”, “Time to learn from them” and “Humanbeings should learn from the animals about the art of helping the cohumen happily. Distribution and sharing with each other be ensured by all irrespective of the religion,race,etc.”