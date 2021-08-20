Viral Video: Besides their striking resemblance to humans, monkeys are also known to be intelligent creatures. Often seen imitating human behavior, monkeys learn many activities just by observing us. One such video is going viral showing a ‘patriotic’ monkey hoisting the National Flag on India’s Independence Day. The video of this unique flag hoisting has left users both surprised and amused.Also Read - Viral Video: Monkey Plays Around in Principal's Chair at Gwalior School, Leaves People Amused With His Funny Antics | Watch

The video seems to be old, and shot in a school on the occasion of Independence Day. The video shows two monkeys sitting on top of the roof where the tricolour is all ready to be hoisted. One of the monkeys climbs up the flag pole and tugs on the strings. When he fails in his attempts, he climbs up a little and successfully hoists it, letting the Tiranga fly high. As soon as the flag is hoisted, flowers start raining from it and people start clapping and cheering.

A meme page called giedde shared the video on Instagram with a caption, ”Un netao ko sikhao kuch”

Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the video has gone viral and has gotten more than 15,000 views. The video is making people laugh as they are impressed with the monkey’s intelligence and jokingly compared him with politicians. Several users dropped heart and love emojis in the comment section

One user wrote, ”Taaliya bajti rehti chahiye mitro,” while another commented, ”Bandar Proved himself – “i am more smarter then india ke kuch neta.” A third wrote, ”Wo phool khane ka try kr raha tha”

Funny, right?

A few weeks back, a monkey had sneaked inside a government school in Madhya Pradesh. In a video that had gone viral on social media, a monkey was seen sitting and playing in the chair of a principal at a school in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior.