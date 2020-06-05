Your will power supersedes your physical attributes of size, strength or even reputation and a monkey taught the netizens exactly that with its courage and determination after being continously attacked by a leopard. Grabbing over 15.8k views on Twitter, the video continues to go strong across social media platforms while trending viral all throughout Friday. Also Read - Relief For Those Seeking #JusticeForChutki on Twitter as Makers Confirm Chhota Bheem Isn't Marrying Indumati

Taking to his handle on the micro-blogging site, Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda shared the video of grit and determination in the face of adversity. The video features a leopard perched high up on the tree while a monkey hung from a fragile tree branch. The violent attacks of the leopard to shake up the monkey and make it fall has barely any effect on the latter, making him not give up as he clung on to dear life.

The video was captioned, "Size, strength & reputations takes a back seat many times in Nature.. Rarely seen, leopard trying to shake the monkey from tree for food. Monkey holds onFolded hands It's better than monkey defending itself from king cobra that I had posted earlier (sic)."

Size, strength & reputations takes a back seat many times in Nature.. Rarely seen, leopard trying to shake the monkey from tree for food. Monkey holds on🙏 It’s better than monkey defending itself from king cobra that I had posted earlier. pic.twitter.com/EjyMshPNwg — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 5, 2020

This inspiring scene left Twitterati smitten. While one user commented, "Nature's own way to depict the survival . Thrilling to watch….. (sic)", another wrote, "Koshish karne walon ki kabhi haar nahi hoti…(those who persevere, never fail)" sic and yet another gushed, "Wow! Here's a new order of no hierarchy! (sic)"

We are equally left wide-eyed and inspired to take on the rest of the gloomy days of the COVID-19 quarantine. What about you?