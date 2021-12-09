Monkeys, the highly intelligent and entertaining creatures, never cease to amaze us. We have seen Indian monkeys drinking alcohol, stealing food, and using smart tricks to get their hands on whatever they want, even if its mobile phones. One such intellectual Indian monkey used a ‘jugaad’ to steal a bottle of coke.Also Read - Viral Video: Monkey Goes to Barber To Get a Shave. Try Not to Laugh

The video shows a monkey eyeing a bottle of coca-cola that is on the other side of a fence. He then uses a long stick to drag the bottle near his arm's reach. He then grabs the coke through the fence, opens it with his mouth and drinks it.

The video was shared on Instagram by a page called 'helicopter_yatra_' a day ago. The post has now gone viral with over 9,300 likes. Netizens found the video hilarious and flooded the comments with laughing emojis.

Watch the viral video below: