Viral Video Today: Netizens who are tired of waiting for the weekend and or going on a vacation to just chill out without a care in the world are extremely jealous of this monkey. While people may have different opinions about animals living in captivity, a chimpanzee was recently seen living his best life in a zoo.

The video was shared on Twitter by the user 'CreatureArena' and it has received over 124k views. In the video, a chimpanzee can be seen sitting on a tree bark over a small artificial lake surrounded by greenery in his enclosure. The monkey is dangling one foot over the lake and has the other foot resting on the tree. He is wearing what looks like a woman's straw hat and sunglasses.

The chimp was also sipping on a milkshake, served to him in a wine glass. He looked very gentle, almost human-like, while enjoying his cool drink. Netizens found the video hilarious and said they want to be as carefree as the monkey. "Look at the swag," a user commented. "When I realize a primate's life is better than mine," another user commented. "Looks like he's getting ready for a music video," a third user wrote.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF CHIMPANZEE DRINKING MILKSHAKE HERE:

Living his best life!