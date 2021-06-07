Everyone needs a best friend and looks like this dog and monkey have seemingly found it in each other. Yes, you heard it right. A video showing the friendship between a dog and a monkey is going viral on social media now. The video went viral and is being shared by many for the lovely bond shown between the dog and the monkey. The video was shared on Twitter by a handle named “Feel Good Page” with the caption “Wholesome interaction”. Also Read - Video of a Saree-clad Woman Riding Horse, Driving Loaded Truck Goes Viral | WATCH

Watch the video here:

In the video, we can see two monkeys sitting on a guard rail of a building’s balcony and a dog standing in the balcony. While one of the monkeys can be seen busy plucking and eating a fruit or flower from a plant, the other monkey comes down the balcony railing and trying to tease his dog friend and patting him. In the next few seconds, one can see that the monkey putting its hands through the space between the railing as the dog too puts out its foreleg and places it over the monkey’s hand, then the monkey kisses it within moments and continues to play with the dog. This viral video will definitely bring a smile to your face. The video has garnered over 11 K views and over 600 likes and netizens are totally loving it.