Bandar Ka Video: Monkeys are one of the most intelligent animals on the planet. They are often seen coming up with clever ways to steal food from people. A few times, monkeys have also shown interest in snatching smartphones, sunglasses, or other things from people. However, food remains their favourite thing to steal. The apes even go to cities from their jungles and break into people's homes to steal food, especially their favourite mangoes, from their refrigerators.

Many times, monkeys have also been spotted swiping food from tourists at temples or parks, whether it's a bag of chips or fruits. A video is going viral that shows a monkey sneakily stealing food from a person's backpack. The person looks like a tourist who was sitting with his back towards the monkey. He seems either unaware that his bag is being opened or doesn't care.

The monkey then skillfully opens the zip of the bag's first pocket, which turns out to be empty. He then opens the second pocket halfway, puts his hand in, and takes out an apple. He admires the apple for second, thinking 'jackpot!' and then smoothly runs away.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF MONKEY STEALING FOOD FROM MAN’S BAG HERE:

The video was shared on Instagram by the user ‘waowafrica’ and has gone viral with over 103k views. Netizens found the video hilarious saying the monkey looks an expert thief. “Such naughty, mischievous little tykes,” a user commented. “That’s my breakfast sorted,” another user wrote.