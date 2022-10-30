Viral Video Today: Monkeys are playful but mischievous animals who are often spotted stealing food from people’s homes or snatching snacks from tourists. Monkeys have a strange obsession with potato chips as they love snatching chips from people or from shops. The primates have also been seeing drinking alcohol at a point so in comparison, their chip obsession is not that crazy.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Fails To Find Horse For Baarat, Sits On Donkey Instead. Watch

A video is going viral on social media where a monkey can be seen pulling a man’s hair angrily after he refused to hand him his pack of chips. The clip shows a few langur surrounding a man who’s opening a packet of chips, seemingly for them. When the man refuses to hand over the pack of chips without helping them opening it, a monkey gets frustrated and thinks the man is not giving him food. Also Read - Viral Video Shows COVID Patient Being Lifted Using Crane in China. Watch

The ape pulls the man’s hair so hard that he falls over on the ground and the chips also fall on the ground. The monkeys then come back close to the man and eat chips off the ground, which he helps feed them. It seems the man’s intentions were only to feed the langur himself but they couldn’t be patient. The clip was shared on Instagram by the user ‘parida20208’. It has received over 3.3 million views and 61k likes. Also Read - Viral Video: Kili Paul Reveals His Voice, Sings SRK Song Tujh Main Rab Dikhta Hai. Watch

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF MONKEY PULLING MAN’S HAIR:

Monkeys love their chips!