Viral Video: Monkeys are known to be playful and mischievous, and an example of it was yet again seen when a monkey ran away with a mobile phone. In a hilarious video going viral on social media, a monkey can be seen sitting on a terrace with a smartphone in its hand. While it casually chills around and plays with the phone, two boys stand on the lower terrace seemingly worried. As the monkey seems to be in no mood to give up the phone, someone tries to lure it by throwing a packet of biscuits at it. Well, the monkey seems a pro in taking catches as it grabs the packet almost perfectly. Now, with food in its hand, who cares about the phone? As soon as the monkey catches the packet of biscuits, it throws away with the phone to the disappointment of the two boys. Also Read - Viral Video: This Hilarious Dog Fight Will Remind You of Phir Heri Pheri Scene | Watch

We don’t know if the phone survived the fall or not, but the monkey seems pretty happy with the food that it got.

Watch the viral video here:

In another recent video, few fun-loving monkeys went zip lining on electrical wires in Karnataka’s Bengaluru. The video showed a gang of monkeys gliding across electrical wires to travel from one building to another. In the viral video, a monkey can be seen going down from the terrace of one high-rise building to another building through the electrical wires. The rest of the gang then followed suit and could be seen sliding down the wires in style.