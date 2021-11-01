Viral Video: Monkeys are known to be playful and mischievous, and an example of it was yet again seen when a monkey ran away with a person’s glasses. In a hilarious video going viral on social media, a monkey can be seen sitting on a plant cage with a pair of specs in its hand. While it casually chills around and plays with the glasses, a man tries to lure it with a packet of Frooti. The barter idea seems to have worked as the monkey accepts the mango drink in exchange of his glasses.Also Read - Lucknow Metro Has Found an Innovative Way to Shoo Away Monkeys Troubling Passengers at Metro Stations; Here's How

The funny video has gone so viral on Instagram with millions of views over 913 K likes and more than 3500 comments. Adhitya Iyer shared the video and captioned it as, ‘If I told you a monkey stole my specs and wouldn’t give it back to me unless I offered him a pack of Frooti, I know you wouldn’t believe! So I got proof…”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adhitya Iyer (@adhityaiyer)

Reacting to the video, one user said, ”Happens in Vrindavan all the time,” while another wrote, ”they have learnt barter system next is they’ll start using their own currency.” Several users dropped laughter emojis in the comment section.

Here are some more comments:

Notably, monkeys are excellent at mimicking human beings. They can easily learn things from humans and imitate their actions.