Viral Video: A funny video is going viral on social media which shows a monkey sitting at a vegetable shop, as if he were selling vegetables. It’s not known when and where the video is from, but it has amused social media users, who are sharing it widely online. The video shows a cute monkey sitting in a shop surrounded by vegetables, as he sits there curiously and looks around. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Helps Monkeys Drink Water From His Bottle | Watch

Many users said that they definitely need courage to buy vegetables from the monkey.

Watch the viral video here:

Last week, another video of a mischievous monkey had gone viral. In the hilarious video, a monkey was seen sitting on a terrace with a smartphone in its hand. While it casually chills around and plays with the phone, two boys stand on the lower terrace seemingly worried. As the monkey seems to be in no mood to give up the phone, someone tries to lure it by throwing a packet of biscuits at it. As soon as the monkey catches the packet of biscuits, it throws away with the phone to the disappointment of the two boys.