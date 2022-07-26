Monkey Viral Video: Who doesn’t love animal videos? Watching adorable and funny clips of animals doing silly and goofy things brightens our mood this is the reason such videos go super viral on social media. Now, we all know monkeys to be mischievous creatures who often imitate activities of human beings. They are fast learners and learn many things just by observing humans. One such video shows a monkey having the time of his life as he chills on a rope, while wearing shades and eating a banana. It’s as if the monkey is having a much-deserved holiday. Displaying swag, the monkey is seen in a relaxed position on the rope, as he holds a bunch of bananas in his hand. He also has put flowers on his head.Also Read - Monkey Pox in Kids: Are Kids More Vulnerable to This New Smallpox-Like Disease?

The video was shared on a Twitter account called Figen and the caption read, “He knows how to enjoy life!”

Watch the video here:

He knows how to enjoy life! 💕🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/JUpv2sb8gC — Figen (@TheFigen) July 25, 2022

The video has gone viral, with a whopping 3 million views and more than 14,000 retweets. A user said, “I wonder who gave him the money for his shades. I gotta get the name of his sugar momma/daddy.” Another commented, “Good morning everyone. I wish you a happy and chilled Tuesday and hope you enjoy it just as this dude does.” A third said, “Alpha energy right here! LMAO!”

So cool, right?