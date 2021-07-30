Gwalior: Monkeys are known to be playful and mischievous creatures, and an example of it was yet again seen when a monkey sneaked inside a government school in Madhya Pradesh. In a hilarious video going viral on social media, a monkey is seen sitting and playing in the chair of a principal at a school in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior.Also Read - Viral Video: Rival Monkey Gangs Fight on The Street Over Food, Bring Traffic To a Halt | Watch

The incident happened when a troop of monkeys had barged inside a government school in Gwalior and one monke took a fancy to the comfortable chair in the principal’s office. In a video shared by news agency ANI, the monkey seems to be enjoying his time being the boss and refuses to leave the chair. Many teachers and other staff members from the school try to call the monkey towards them and shoo him away, but to no avail. Without paying a heed to the commotion around him, the monkey then goes on to tear the plastic wrapped around the chair.

Watch the video here:

According to a report by The Times of India, the staff members of the school tried to scare the monkey away for sometime. After a while, he jumped off and ran outside the office.

In a similar incident in June, a video had gone viral showing a monkey sitting beside passengers inside a coach of a Delhi Metro train. The video clip shared on Twitter showed the simian first roaming around in the carriage and eventually settling on a seat next to a commuter.